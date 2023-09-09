Hot again Saturday, cool & wet Sunday

SATURDAY: It looks to be another hot day with temperatures five to ten degrees above average, topping off at 88 in Colorado Springs and 94 in Pueblo. There is the chance for a few showers and storms in the afternoon hours, but we stay mostly dry in southern Colorado as high pressure lingers for one more day.

SUNDAY: Sunday begins a major pattern change as low pressure, cooler temperatures and wet weather starts to take over. We drop around ten degrees to the high 70s in Colorado Springs and low 80s in Pueblo. Showers and storms are set to start in the early afternoon and continue on and off throughout the day. The highest chances for severe weather will be along the southern I-25 corridor and out on the eastern plains in the later afternoon.

EXTENDED: Relatively cool and wet conditions stick around for the start of the week.