SUNDAY: Another hot day with temperatures around ten degrees above average. Colorado Springs is expected to reach 91, and 97 in Pueblo. Isolated mountain showers begin in the afternoon once again. A few showers will be possible along and east of I-25, mainly after 2:00 p.m.

EXTENDED: Temperatures stay hot for Labor Day as high pressure remains strong to the east. We're expecting highs in the 90s once again.