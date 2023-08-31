Hot and dry for the next few days

Tracking above average temperatures through Sunday.

TODAY: Hot and dry conditions prevail across southern Colorado as high pressure continues to dominate. A few clouds are expected by the afternoon, but any showers will remain confined to the high country. 94 is the expected high in the Springs, 99 in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Another hot and dry day is expected across southern Colorado. Highs will run about 10 degrees above average. 93 is the expected high in the Springs, 98 in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Dry and hot again Saturday. Very limited rain chance in the long range forecast. Sunday and Monday will yield an isolated shower or two, and provide a brief relief from the heat. We waste no time warming up by Wednesday.