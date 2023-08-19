HOT & dry weekend ahead

SATURDAY: Critical fire weather watches and heat advisories will stay in place along and east of I-25 today. Temperatures start comfortable in the 60s in most areas, and mid 70s across the southeastern plains. We'll warm up to possibly record-breaking temperatures in the triple digits in Pueblo and across the plains, and mid 90s in Colorado Springs. We stay mostly dry with the chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Heat advisory Saturday

SUNDAY: Critical fire weather watches and heat advisories will continue through the end of the weekend as temperatures drop just a degree or two from Saturday. We're expecting mostly dry conditions all day long.

EXTENDED: Hot and dry weather continues through the start of the week with temperatures slowly dropping to the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and precipitation chances increasing by Thursday.