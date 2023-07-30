Hot again Sunday with afternoon showers

SUNDAY: We'll start in the 60s and 70s. It's a rinse and repeat situation as more showers make their way across southern Colorado in the afternoon hours, and temperatures top off anywhere from average to a few degrees above, in the mid 80s and 90s in most areas. We could touch 100 in Pueblo and across the plains.

EXTENDED: We'll continue to see above average temperatures through the early week. Nearly every day through the extended seven day forecast will present a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.