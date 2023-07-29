Saturday: warm and dry start, afternoon showers

SATURDAY: We start off mild and dry in the 60s in most areas. Temperatures will climb to around 90 in Colorado Springs, 97 in pueblo, and the mid 80s in higher elevation places like Woodland Park. We are expecting rain showers across southern Colorado once again in the afternoon hours, hitting the interstate around 2:00 or 3:00 p.m. Those showers will subside in the early evening.

SUNDAY: We start our Sunday dry once again with a rinse and repeat situation as more scattered showers make their way across southern Colorado in the afternoon hours, however they'll linger over the interstate a bit longer into the later evening hours and we'll see less rain over the plains.

EXTENDED: We'll continue to see above average temperatures through early next week. Nearly every day through the extended seven day forecast will present a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.