HOT THIS WEEKEND, COOLER NEXT WEEK

TODAY: Warm temps in the 90's to low 100's along and east of I-25 with a few isolated storms after 3pm,most of which will stay below severe weather criteria.

TONIGHT: Calm evening ahead with overnight lows in the 60's

WEEKEND: Warm weekend ahead with highs in the 90's and heavy, afternoon rain showers possible south of the Arkansas river valley after 3pm

Heat dome slightly shifts east allowing for a nice flow of very rich moisture to flow in by Sunday and through next week.

I know June felt "monsoonal" but it technically wasn't the set-up for what our average monsoon season looks like here in Colorado.

This means the pattern for next week will be cooler and wetter as we get a late season monsoonal set-up.