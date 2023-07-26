Scatt’d Storms Possible Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear skies take hold after midnight with calm winds and temps settling into the 60's and 70's before sunrise Thursday morning.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs soaring into the 80's and 90's with widely scattered storms developing after 3pm. Storms will be very slow-moving and, due to that nature, some storms could yielding localized heavy rain and ponding in urban areas.

EXTENDED: Isolated storms return for the afternoon Friday and through the weekend with temps slightly cooler in the 70's and 80's for the Pikes Peak region by Saturday and low 90's for the Arkansas river valley.