TONIGHT: Partly clear and calm overnight with lows in the 60's and 70's

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny for the first part of the day with highs soaring into the 90's to near 100° but still about 7° cooler than Tuesday. Strong to severe storms possible after 3pm

EXTENDED: Scatt'd showers and storms will be slow-moving on Thursday producing heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding and heavy ponding on the roads during the afternoon rush.