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Heat Advisory issued June 16 at 7:53AM MDT until June 17 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 3:49 PM
Published 7:53 AM

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont
County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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