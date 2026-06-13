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Red Flag Warning issued June 13 at 1:51AM MDT until June 13 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 9:49 AM
Published 1:51 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220 and 228.

* WINDS…For Zone 220, west to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. For Zone 228, east to northeast 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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