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Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued April 30 at 7:53PM MDT until May 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 7:53 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, with wet, slushy and
snowpacked roads. Hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

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