Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 1:57PM MDT until April 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229,
230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 227,
228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237…
* THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION TODAY FOR ZONES 224
AND 225
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 224, 225, 226,
227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until midnight MDT
tonight. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 9 PM
MDT Thursday.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation that poses a
significant threat to life and property for both rural and urban
environments in the event of a wildfire start or existing fire.
In some cases, safe and timely evacuation may not be possible
should a fire approach.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.