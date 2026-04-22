Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 12:20AM MDT until April 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221, 222, 224, 225,
226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229,
230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION TODAY FOR ZONES 224
AND 225
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 224, 225, 226,
227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM this
morning to midnight MDT tonight. For the second Red Flag
Warning, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* WINDS…For Zone 224 today, west-southwest 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to 60 mph. For Zone 225 today, west-southwest 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to 55 mph. For all remaining zones today, west-
southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For all zones on
Thursday, west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation that poses a significant
threat to life and property for both rural and urban environments in
the event of a wildfire start or existing fire. In some cases, safe
and timely evacuation may not be possible should a fire approach.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.