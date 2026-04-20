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Red Flag Warning issued April 20 at 12:16AM MDT until April 23 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:16 AM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 222, 224, 225,
226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234 and 235.

* TIMING…From 10 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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