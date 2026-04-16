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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued April 16 at 11:10PM MDT until April 17 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 7:49 AM
Published 11:10 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 230, 233 and 237.

* TIMING…From 8 AM to 4 PM MDT Friday.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise extreme
caution and avoid any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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