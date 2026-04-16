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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 16 at 5:34PM MDT until April 18 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 5:34 PM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures are near certain with nearly all
areas in the lower to mid 20s. Monument Hill will see temperatures
in the teens.

* WHERE…Southeast plains of Colorado

* WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to 8 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and
damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, including sprinkler systems
and swamp coolers.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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