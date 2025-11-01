Beautiful Saturday ahead with record warmth possible Sunday

We're kicking off November on a mild note across southern Colorado! Get out and enjoy it if you can!

SATURDAY: It's a calm and quiet start to the weekend out there. Temps will rise to near 60 in Colorado Springs with mid to upper 60s in Pueblo and along the Arkansas River. Not as cold tonight with temps only dropping into the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Expect a warm day with temps in the mid to upper 70s for Colorado Springs which will be a record if we get above 76 (1941). For Pueblo, temps will rise into the low 80s. 81 is the record set back in 2008.

NEXT WEEK: We're looking to stay dry with some up and down temperatures... next best chance for moisture is likely around November 14th.