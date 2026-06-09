Skip to Content
Weather

Tracking hot & windy day, widespread fire danger!

tracking...
KRDO
By
Published 3:48 AM

TODAY: It's a hot and windy day ahead with 90s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo and some triple digits possible across the plains. We'll see a sprinkle in some areas this morning and a few PM thunderstorms with isolated severe weather chances across the Southeastern Plains. These storms unfortunately won't bring enough moisture to lower the threat of fire danger. Red Flag Warnings are in effect all day!

TOMORROW: We're tracking another hot and windy day with widespread critical fire weather. Temps will be similar to Tuesday but there will likely be less cloud cover and even drier conditions.

EXTENDED: We drop to the low to mid 80s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Thursday on the back end of a cold front, however we still won't see much moisture. Temps rebound to the high 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo Friday. Expect fire danger to continue for the next several days.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.