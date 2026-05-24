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Tracking a beautiful Sunday Funday

krdo
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Published 4:48 AM

Today highs will increase into the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado, a couple of hometowns in the Eastern Plains will get to the 90 degree mark. We will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain chances in the afternoon to evening time.

We will dry out by tonight with ours skies being partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows will be in the 40s to 50s for Southern Colorado with some mountain towns having their lows in the 30s.

Memorial day will be a hot one with highs in the 80s to 90s for the Front Range and Eastern Plains the High Country will have their highs in the 70s to 80s. The High Country has a chance for widespread PM showers and thunderstorms while the I-25 corridor and East has a chance for isolated PM showers and thunderstorms.

The start of the short work week will be a little bit cooler with highs falling back into the 70s to 80s with afternoon to evening showers and t-storms.

Wednesday, highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s with afternoon to evening rain chances.

Thursday and Friday will be copy and paste, weather wise, with highs continuing to be in the 70s to 80s with daily afternoon to evening rain chances.

Heading into the final weekend of May, we will continue with the daily afternoon rain chances and highs remaining into the 70s to 80s.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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