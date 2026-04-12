Tracking Fire Weather

Fire Weather returns to Southern Colorado, we are under a Red Flag Warning from 11AM to 9PM today due dry and breezy conditions, we can have gust up to 45 mph possible. Temperatures will continue to be in the 70s to 80s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with 60s continuing for the High Country. Our skies will be mostly sunny!

Tonight will be another mild night with lows in the 40s along I-25 corridor and East with 20s to 30s for the High Country.

Fire Weather continues for the start of the work week with Red Flag Warnings issued for Southern Colorado again from 11AM to 9PM Monday due to dry and breezy conditions. We will continue with temperatures in the 70s to 80s for majority of Southern Colorado while the higher elevations will continue to have highs in the 60s.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs falling into the 60s to 70s along the Front Range and East with 50s for the High Country. There is a chance for rain and snow. There is a chance for accumulation in the High Country and we could potentially see some light accumulation along the the Palmer Divide.

There is a chance for an isolated shower Wednesday, but majority of Southern Colorado will stay dry. Cooler temperatures will remain.

Highs increase slightly Thursday with Fire Weather back in our forecast.

Fire Weather will continue Friday with temperatures falling into the 60s to 70s. Late Friday there is a chance for some precipitation and those chances will continue into the start of the weekend with highs falling into the 50s to 60s.