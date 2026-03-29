Tracking a record breaking Sunday Funday

Today we will have another potential record breaking day in Southern Colorado. Our highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for an isolated shower but majority will stay dry.

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the 40s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have lows in the 30s.

For the start of the work week fire weather makes a return. We have Fire Weather Watches issued from 11AM to 8PM due to dry and breezy conditions, we will have gust up to 35mph possible. Highs will be in the 70s to 90s with a couple of towns in the Eastern Plains potentially getting into the low 90s.

Tuesday we will have active weather and cooler temperatures return to Southern Colorado due to a cold front. We will have a chance for rain and snow showers across Southern Colorado, snow is possible along the Front Range. Highs will fall into the 50s to 60s for Southern Colorado.

We will continue with the active weather and cool temperatures Wednesday as a trough makes its way through Southern Colorado. We will continue to have a chance for rain and snow and could potentially see some accumulation along the I-25 corridor. Highs will continue to be in the 50s to 60s.

We will dry out Thursday with highs increasing into the 60s to 70s, it will be breezy with gust up to 30mph possible.

There is another chance for active weather as we finish out the work week and head into the start of the weekend, we are still monitoring this system but rain and snow is possible with highs falling back down in the 50s to 60s.