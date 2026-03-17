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Weather

Tracking fire danger & historic heat

what to expect
KRDO
By
New
Published 3:49 AM

TODAY: Temperatures are on the incline with highs in the low to mid 70s along and east of I-25. Expect sunny skies and 15-20 MPH gusts in most areas, with slightly stronger 35 MPH gusts possible across Fremont County and the San Luis Valley where a Fire Weather Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service. Check for burn bans in your areas as we begin and very warm and dry stretch.

EXTENDED: The massive ridge of high pressure moves east toward Colorado. By Wednesday, highs will climb into the 80s for most communities along the I-25 corridor. Colorado Springs could see highs in the mid 80s by Thursday. Pueblo and the Eastern Plains could see highs in the upper 80s to low 90 degrees Wednesday through Saturday. Expect more Fire Weather Warnings over the next few days.

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Julia Donovan

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