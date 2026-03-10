Skip to Content
Weather

Tracking warm & dry weather again before cooldown tomorrow

what to expect
KRDO
By
New
Published 3:32 AM

TODAY: Expect a few showers, mainly south of Highway 50. Fire Weather Warnings remain for Fremont County and areas around and north of Denver due to spotty gusty conditions. Temps will also be very warm again similar to Monday in the low 70's in Colorado Springs and high 70's in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Highs drop to the 50's and 60's Wednesday on the back end of a cold front.

EXTENDED: We rebound back to the 70's and 80's for the next few days with increasing fire danger. A disturbance could help us out with a little moisture Sunday but that's still a ways out. We'll keep an eye!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.