Beautiful start to the weekend

Today will be a dry and sunny day after the cold and snow we received yesterday. Colorado Springs got about 3.6 inches of the snow with the west side of Colorado Springs getting 7.5 inches of snow. Pueblo just received rain. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

We will continue with the dry and clear skies tonight. Lows will be in the teens to 20s for Southern Colorado.

We spring forward for your Sunday Funday, make sure to set your clocks ahead one hour! We will have a 6:59PM sunset! Tomorrow would be a great time to check your smoke alarms and carbon dioxide alarms. We will have sunny skies for your extra of sun! Highs will increase into the 60s to 70s.

Dry and sunny skies will continue heading into the start of the work week. Highs will remain in the 60s to 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy then sunny heading into the later hours of the day. Highs will remain in the 60s to 70s with a slight chance for rain and snow during the night.

Wednesday temps will fall into the 50s with clear and dry skies.

We will rebound into the 60s to 70s Thursday and keep with those temperatures to end the work week. Friday will be breezy with gust up to 35mph possible.