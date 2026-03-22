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A Cooler, Hazy and Breezy end to the Weekend in Southern Colorado

KRDO
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Published 2:44 PM

A cold front made its way through Colorado, bringing much cooler weather to the Southern part of the state. Highs will top out in the upper 60s, near 70 degrees on Sunday for most areas along the I-25 Corridor. We will continue to see hazy conditions, caused by some of the smoke blowing into the Pikes Peak Region from the 24 Fire that is currently still burning.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with southeast winds around 5-15 mph. It will be a cool night, with lows falling into the mid-30s.

Monday will bring us hazy conditions, with areas of patchy smoke in the afternoon hours. Areas south and west of Pueblo will see high fire danger conditions in the afternoon. Highs will continue to rise, with most areas climbing into the low to mid-70s. Expect winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Expect warmer weather by mid-week with fire weather conditions returning.

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Steve Roldan

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