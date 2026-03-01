Happy Meteorological Spring!

Today is the start of Meteorological Spring! It will feel like spring with highs in the 60s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns will be lucky to have a high around 70 degrees. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

Tonight we will continue with the mild temperatures. Lows will bein the 20s to 30s for Southern Colorado.

Monday, Fire Weather makes a return. We have Fire Weather Watches for portions of Southern Colorado. As of now no Red Flag Warnings but we will continue to monitor. It will be dry with gust up to 35 mph possible. Highs will be in the 70s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains, the High Country will have highs in the 60s.

Tuesday we have a chance for active weather in Southern Colorado. The High Country will experience snow while lower elevations will experience rain. The snow will start in the mountains in the morning then make it way closer to the I-25 corridor by the late morning to afternoon then clear out by the evening. Highs will fall into the 50s to 60s.

Wednesday will be a sunny day with highs increasing into the 60s. We will continue to see temperatures rise into the 60s to 70s Thursday.

There is another chance for rain and snow Friday that could linger into the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s.