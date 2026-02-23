Tracking warm & windy weather

TODAY: Fire Weather Watches are in place across Pueblo, Huerfano and Las Animas counties due to warm, dry and breezy conditions. Temperatures top off in the 60's along and east of I-25. Strong wind gusts ramp up across our Northern Mountains, prompting a High Wind Watch up there.

TOMORROW: Temperatures warm even more to the 70's in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Plains. Fire danger continues with winds strengthening to 20-30 MPH gusts along I-25.

EXTENDED: We fall back to the 60's in lower lying areas as light snow falls mainly across our Northern Mountains Tuesday into Wednesday. Only a couple showers could spill into the Pikes Peak Region. Expect fire danger to stick with us for the next several days as warm, windy and mostly dry weather continues. We're well above average through next weekend.