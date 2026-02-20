Tracking mtn snow & colder temps today

TODAY: High Wind Warnings are in place in and around the Southern Sangres where gusts could exceed 50 MPH. Winds calm down elsewhere (mainly 15-20 MPH) and a slight increase in humidity levels due to the incoming trough keeps us out of Fire Weather Warning criteria. Temperatures cool a few more degrees to the mid 30s in Colorado Springs and 40s in other areas along and east of I-25. Afternoon highs will sit in the 20s and 30s across the High Country. Heavy snow is expected through most of the day across our San Juan Mountains with around a foot of additional accumulations. Other high elevation areas are looking at just a few inches. We can't rule out a few showers to spill over I-25 bringing very light accumulations (<1").

TOMORROW: We dry out and warm up to the mid 40's in Colorado Springs and 50's across the Arkansas River Valley.

EXTENDED: Temps rebound a few more degrees Sunday with 50's all along and east of I-25. Westerly downslope winds could a return to bring critical fire weather this weekend or early next week as temps warm to widespread 60's and 70's in lower lying areas by Tuesday.