Tracking warm & dry stretch, pattern change next week

Published 2:19 PM

TONIGHT: Expect clear skies and relatively mild overnight lows in the 30's for a lot of lower lying areas.

EXTENDED: We stay in the 60's, mostly dry and breezy for the next several days. Saturday could bring a few showers mostly confined to the High Country, and an up tick in winds which could contribute to fire danger. We'll let you know if any fire weather warnings are prompted by the National Weather Service. A pattern change arrives midweek next week - we'll be tracking that as we get closer!

Julia Donovan

