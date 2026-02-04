Tracking warm & dry stretch ahead!

TONIGHT: We're tracking a breezy, dry and chilly night ahead. Overnight lows cool to the 20's and 30's in lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: It's the beginning of a warm stretch! Temps top off in the low to mid 60's along and east of I-25. Expect clear skies by the end of the day!

EXTENDED: We stay warm, mostly dry and breezy for the next several days. Saturday could bring a few showers mostly confined to the High Country. Otherwise, you can expect low to mid 60's and mostly sunny skies. We'll let you know if any fire weather warnings are prompted by the National Weather Service. A pattern change arrives next Tues/Weds - we'll be tracking that as we get closer!