Warming trend continues today

Today we will have highs increase even more into the 50s for most of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs in the 30s to 40s. Our skies will be cloudy.

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, the High Country will have lows in the single digits to teens. Clouds will begin to decrease. It can be breezy at times with gust up to 20 mph possible.

Thursday highs will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado with sunshine making a return!

Highs will fall into the 40s to low 50s to finish out the work week with dry conditions continuing.

Heading into the weekend highs will increase back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. We will continue to have dry conditions. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

Highs will continue to increase into the 50s to 60s for the start of the work week.

A pattern change is coming Tuesday with highs falling into the 20s to 30s with snow/rain chances in our forecast.