Tracking warmer temps!

TONIGHT: We're tracking dry conditions and overnight lows just below average as clearing skies cause us to lose our daytime heat. We'll cool to the teens along and east of I-25. Expect single digits and negatives in the mountains overnight.

TOMORROW: Temps warm back up to the high 40's and low 50's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We stay dry in lower lying areas with light snow possible across our Northern Mountains.

EXTENDED: On and off light snow is possible across the Northern Mountains through Friday. We stay warm in lower lying areas in the high 40's, 50's and even some low 60's possible by the beginning of next week. Fire danger could pop up as the dry streak continues. We'll keep you updated on any watches or warnings that get prompted by the National Weather Service.