Weather Alert: Coldest day of the Arctic Blast and snow chances continue

Winter Weather Advisory for the portions of the High Country and Southern Colorado, this does include Pueblo County, continue until Sunday morning due to moderate to heavy snow.

Winter Storm Warning for portions of the High Country due to heavy snow and breezy conditions

Cold Weather Advisory for the Eastern Plains continue until Sunday morning due to wind chill as low as 20 degrees possible

Today will be the coldest day of the arctic blast we will have highs in the single digits and teens along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 20s to 30s. We will continue to have snow chances this morning and afternoon and early evening.

We will dry out tonight but it will be very cold with lows in the in the single digits to below zero across Southern Colorado. Make sure to bundle up! Our skies will be partly cloudy.

Snow chances are back in our forecast Sunday. The day will start dry but we will see snow in the late morning and will continue to have snow until the early night. The snow will make its way completely out of Southern Colorado by midnight. Highs tomorrow will increase into the 20s across Southern Colorado.

If you are headed up to Empower Field for the AFC Championship game make sure to bundle up. Denver has a high of 24 degrees and snow chances during the game. The snow will continue for your commute back so make sure drive carefully.

Monday we will have dry and sunny skies with highs in the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs in the 20s to 30s.

Highs will then increase into the 40s to 50s Tuesday, were they remain for the remainder of the work week. Dry conditions will continue as well.