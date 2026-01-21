Tracking the approaching snow storm!

Skip to Content
TONIGHT: Fire weather continues for a more localized portion of the state, including Western El Paso County, just west of the Palmer Divide, Teller County, Fremont County, and out toward our Central Mountains - gustier winds in the 30-40 MPH range continue in these areas. Red Flag Warnings end at 6:00 p.m. Overnight lows dip back into the teens in most lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: We drop a few degrees but stay mild and above average with highs in the 40's along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: An arctic boundary pushes into Colorado late Thursday bringing a big drop in temps with highs in the 20's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Fri/Sat and generally light accumulations. Expect heavier snowfall across the mountains where some areas could see a foot or more! We dry out and warm back up to the 30's for Sunday's Broncos game!

