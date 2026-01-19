Tracking warm up & fire weather

TONIGHT: Temperatures drop drastically as clear skies persist. Overnight lows will sit in the teens in lower lying areas and single digits and negatives across western portions of Colorado.

TOMORROW: Expect fire weather warnings to become more widespread as humidity levels drop and winds increase. Temperatures warm to the 50's along and east of I-25 with highs in the 30's and 40's across the mountains.

EXTENDED: Fire weather is possible through at least Wednesday with 20 to 40 MPH gusts along I-25 and isolated 60 MPH gusts in the mountains. Warm temps in the 40's and 50's and mostly dry conditions continue through Thursday. An arctic boundary pushes into Colorado late Thursday bringing a big drop in temps to the 20's and 30's Fri/Sat and the potential for some precipitation during this period. We'll have some estimated snow totals for you when we get a little closer. We dry out and warm back up to the 40's and 50's for Sunday's Broncos game!