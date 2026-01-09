Cold, brisk and snowy Friday

TODAY: Today snow will continue to fall into the afternoon moving southeast. Blowing snow is a high concern for visibility with wind gusts up to 40 mph expected. Pueblo has a high of 32 and Colorado Springs 27. Widespread snow is predicted to continue in the southeastern mountains, the Raton Mesa area and across the southern plains between the Highway 50 and Highway 160 corridors.

TONIGHT: We drop down to single digits for most along the I-25 corridor, excluding Denver with a low of 16 degrees. Alamosa and Gunnison will cool to the negatives. Quieter weather will start to make a return overnight with some isolated snow showers.

EXTENDED: Quiet weather prevails Saturday with dry conditions expected. Light winds and mostly clear skies are expected. Sunday into the work week we will start to warm up slowly staying dry. We are expected to return to above seasonal temps before another trough could bring a cold front across the central U.S.