Warm weather continues for now, big changes Thursday

TONIGHT: A chilly night ahead for southern Colorado. Temps fall into the 30s for most. Winds die down this evening. We will be keeping things dry.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another mild day with temps into the 50s and low 60s for most. We'll have a bit of a breeze throughout the day. Winds will gust as high as 25 to 30 mph at times. Fire danger will be a concern.

WEDNESDAY: Much like Tuesday we will be well above average with more 50s and 60s. Winds will be breezy up to 30 mph at times, there will be more fire danger Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY: Big changes arrive with a strong cold front and a chance for snow showers. Accumulations will be possible. This forecast is going to see some changes throughout the week so make sure you stick with the StormTracker13 Weather Team.