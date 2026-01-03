Warm and dry weather continues Sunday, but snow may be on the way!

A strong and stubborn dome of mild dry air is parked over the Four Corners area, keeping Colorado warm and snow-free. Most Front Range high temperatures in Southeast Colorado were in the upper 50s. A weak weather disturbance is moving across the region, sending thin high clouds our way. These clouds will act as a blanket, keeping overnight low temperatures over Colorado Springs and Pueblo in the mid 30s.

Locally strong westerly winds will kick up the high temperatures on Sunday, warming El Paso and Pueblo Counties into the mid-60s. A RED FLAG WARNING will go into effect Sunday at 10:00 a.m. because of the very dry conditions and gusty winds that are expected early in the day.

We look to the West and see a string of weather disturbances forming over the Rocky Mountain region on Wednesday through Friday. One weather system will drag colder air down into our state on Thursday and Friday, and with it comes an increased chance for snow showers. At this time, we expect most of the accumulations to be north of Colorado Springs, but that could change as conditions develop. Most high temperatures next week will stay in the mid-50s to lower-60s, and those temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s on Thursday and Friday