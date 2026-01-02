Skip to Content
Tracking return to fire danger amid warm, dry & windy weather

TONIGHT: Mountain snow wraps up with much of our cloud cover clearing by the late night hours, as well. We stay a little windy through the evening, causing widespread Fire Weather Watches to be prompted. No outdoor burning, and please discard of cigarettes carefully!

THIS WEEKEND: Fire danger continues with alerts in place all across the Pikes Peak Region through the weekend. Expect afternoon highs well above average in the 50's and 60's. We stay dry and windy with 20 to 40 MPH gusts - not strong enough to create damage, but definitely strong enough to make a wildfire spread fast with all the dry fuel out there. Be careful!

EXTENDED: Warm temps in the 50's and 60's stick around along and east of I-25 through the beginning of next week. Long range models show a potential pattern change to cooler temps and wetter weather by the middle of next week, but models vary on the level of impact right now. Check back over the next few days as the extended forecast becomes more fine-tuned.

