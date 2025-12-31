Skip to Content
Weather

Tracking warm temps & mountain snow to start 2026

what to expect
KRDO
Published 3:50 AM

TODAY/TONIGHT: We're tracking some mountain snow starting across the Western Slope late tonight and pushing toward the Continental Divide. We stay mostly dry and warm in the 50's and 60's in lower lying areas through this period, but expect an increase in cloud cover and a stray shower or two.

EXTENDED: This round of mountain snow wraps up Friday evening. Meanwhile, warm temps in the 50's and 60's in lower lying areas stick around for the rest of the week. This weekend could bring gusty winds and a little more mountain snow as another disturbance rolls through.

Julia Donovan

