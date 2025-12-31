Tracking a warm start to the New Year, mountain snow chances

TONIGHT: It will be a mild New Year's Eve in southern Colorado. We are tracking lows right above freezing for a majority of southern Colorado. Colorado Springs has a low of 34 degrees. Pueblo is expected to cool down to 29 degrees. Good news for those hoping to ring in the New Year watching firework shows, upper level clouds are expected to push through the region, but our latest models are tracking the most clouds after midnight.

TOMORROW: We warm up again on Thursday with highs in the low 60s across the I-25 corridor out to the eastern plains. There are some slight chances for rain showers to breeze through the region Thursday afternoon. Mountain snow accumulations are likely in the high country along the continental divide.

EXTENDED: Snow will continue in the high country through Friday afternoon likely gathering 2-5 inches. The majority of southern Colorado will stay dry and continue with this warming trend. Sunny skies and highs in the 60s are expected to continue through the weekend, perfect to start any New Year's resolutions outdoors!