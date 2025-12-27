Breezy Saturday ahead of Sunday Cold Front

TODAY: We're ahead of a cold front today, this will help keep us breezy throughout the day, upwards of 20-25 mph. Temps will once again be awesome, likely in the upper 50s and low 60s for all of us. Watch for increasing cloud coverage through the day.

TONIGHT: We'll see temps steadily fall into the 30s and continue to fall into the 20s by Sunday morning as the cold front passes through. Some light snow is possible around sunrise Sunday.

SUNDAY: Snow chances look to be dwindling from the heavier amounts we saw in the forecast Thursday. Essentially we're looking at a very brief window Sunday morning around sunrise, through lunch where light snow could lead to a few slick spots... but as of now, significant snow impacts look unlikely. Will be wise to give yourself extra time regardless tomorrow morning as even a little bit of snow could cause issues. Highs top out in the 30s with sun returning in the afternoon.