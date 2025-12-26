December blowtorch continues, winter returns Sunday

Another really warm one out there on the day after Christmas... hope your holiday was a good one. We'll see a strong cold front crash through this weekend bringing snow chances. Let's break down the details:

FRIDAY: Another well-above average day - temps should get well into the 60s for most folks. A little breeze in the afternoon... but a great day to get out and enjoy.

SATURDAY: The day should start out just fine. A bit cooler than Friday but not by a whole lot. Most folks still get to at least 60. By sunset and into Saturday night, temps will likely start to steadily fall into the 30s and eventually 20s by sunrise Sunday. Snow will be possible by Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: A fast moving storm system will bring out first big push of winter weather in nearly a MONTH. A burst of light to moderate snow will be possible in the morning and early afternoon between Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with snow lingering into the evening for the southern I-25 corridor. We're not expecting heavy accumulation at this time, BUT slick spots will still be possible with temperature expecting to be below freezing. Have a plan to build in extra time if you want to be out and about.