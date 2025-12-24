Tracking record Christmas heat & some mountain snow!

CHRISTMAS EVE: Overnight lows are mild again in the 30's and 40's in lower lying areas.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mountain snow picks up in the early morning hours (mainly across the Continental Divide and Western Slope). It looks like Colorado Springs could break the Christmas Day record high with 68 degrees forecasted. The record is 67 set in 1971. Pueblo has a forecasted 71 degree high, so the Steel City could top off just shy of its 72 degree record on the day. We stay mild with 50's through the evening and overnight lows in the 30's.

EXTENDED: Scattered snow showers continue across the mountains. Afternoon highs dip a few degrees Friday, with a bigger cooldown to the 40's and 50's by the end of the weekend with some SNOW possible along I-25 Sunday. Right now it looks like a trace to a couple inches for most areas. We'll keep you updated as we get closer!