Fire danger continues as winds gradually calm

TONIGHT: Fire danger continues across much of Colorado even after the sun goes down, temperatures cool and winds quiet. We could still see some 60 MPH gusts across our Southern Mountains tonight. Winds relax with just some stray 25 MPH gusts in lower lying areas where temps only cool to the 30's and low 40's overnight.

EXTENDED: Breezy winds and warm temps continue for the rest of the extended forecast. We'll see 50's and 60's along and east of I-25 this weekend and into next week, with some areas along the Arkansas River Valley even getting to the 70's at times. We're mostly dry for the next several days, with only the chance for a little light snow across the mountains, so expect more fire weather.