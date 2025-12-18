Skip to Content
Fire danger drags on amid gusty & dry weather

TONIGHT: Winds die down quite a bit across the far Eastern Plains tonight. Temps cool overnight to the mid to high 20's along and east of I-25.

TOMORROW: WIDESPREAD FIRE DANGER CONTINUES! Be careful - don't be that guy. We warm back up to the 60's and low 70's in lower lying areas, although winds ramp back up especially across the Mountains where more 60 MPH gusts could be possible. We'll likely see some 30-40 MPH gusts across the foothills.

EXTENDED: Breezy winds and warm temps continue for the rest of the extended forecast. We're mostly dry for the next several days, with only the chance for a little light snow across the mountains, so expect more fire weather.

