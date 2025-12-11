Tracking mostly dry, mild & windy weather

TONIGHT: There's heightened concern over fire danger along and east of I-25 due to low humidity levels and breezy winds with isolated 20-30 MPH gusts. Red Flag Warnings end at 5:00 p.m. We'll let you know if they get re-prompted by the NWS in the coming days. Those high gusty winds continue across NoCo, although High Wind Warnings have subsided since there are only isolated 60 MPH (potentially damaging) gusts across less populated areas, mainly along the Peak to Peak Hwy from I-70 to RMNP. We're dry with well above average temperatures; lows only cool to the mid 30's again in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Plains.

TOMORROW: We stay breezy with isolated 20-30 MPH gusts. Temperatures cool to the 50's in lower lying areas due to a weak, dry cold front.

EXTENDED: Gusty winds die down a bit late Saturday. Dry and breezy conditions continue through the weekend with mild temperatures in the 50's and 60's along and east of I-25.