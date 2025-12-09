Warm and Windy Tuesday

Today will be one of the warmest days of the work week with highs in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. It will be breezy day with gust up to 30 mph, some hometowns could potentially see stronger winds. Our skies will be mostly sunny.

Tonight we will have lows in the upper 20s to low 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s. Our skies will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy.

For the middle of the work week temperatures will fall slightly but still remain unseasonably warm. We will have highs in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, some hometowns will be flirting with the 60s. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. It will be breezy. Our skies will be mostly sunny.

Thursday temperatures increase back into the 60s to low 70s for some hometowns. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 40s to 50s. Sunny skies prevail.

To finish our the work week temperatures will fall back down into the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado, some hometowns in the High Country will have highs in the 40s. Sunny skies will continue.

This weekend will be nice one with sunny skies and above normal temps continuing. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the 50s to 60s and Sunday those temperatures will fall into the 50s. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 40s to 50s for both days.

The sunny and dry skies will continue for the start of the work week with 40s to 50s continuing across Southern Colorado.