Tracking windy weather & mountain snow

TONIGHT: Gusty winds continue with some light snowfall mainly across our Northern Mountains, although a few showers could sneak further south into places like Chaffee County. High Wind Warnings across NoCo and our Central Mountains (due to dangerous 60-90 MPH gusts) expire at Midnight. We're dry with lows right around freezing in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

EXTENDED: We stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 50's and 60s for lower lying areas through the weekend.